Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of GETVF stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.47.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the indirect management of a public television (TV) service in Spain. The company operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, Factoría de Ficción, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It also invests in audiovisual rights and film production; and sells advertising.

