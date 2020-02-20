Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $127.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cfra from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.