Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $123.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,570,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,956 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $151,626,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,784,000 after acquiring an additional 658,472 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 648,944 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 223,111 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 322,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,190 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

