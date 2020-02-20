Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MBIN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $606.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.24. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 19.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

