Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Dfpg Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $187.28 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,424.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.