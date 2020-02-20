Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops microRNA biology, oligonucleotide chemistry, drugs and therapies for cancer, pathologic fibrosis, neuro-inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Signal Genetics, is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. “

MGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

MGEN stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

