Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Mistras Group to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mistras Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $279.90 million, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

