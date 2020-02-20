Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 173,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK opened at $131.33 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.