Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $149.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $158.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

NYSE MHK opened at $131.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.54. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 43.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 173,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

