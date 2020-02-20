Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Boosted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,882 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $56.31 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

