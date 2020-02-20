MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) PT Lowered to $14.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stephens from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRC. Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Sunday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of MRC opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.34 million, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MRC Global by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 822,602 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

