National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NCMI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

NCMI stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2,980.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

