National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on National Vision in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $75,675,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Vision by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 975,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,620,000 after acquiring an additional 299,320 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $13,632,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.