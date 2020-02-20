Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $111.01 on Thursday. Nestle has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestle by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestle during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

