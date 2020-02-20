Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NMRK. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 137,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 404,160 shares during the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

