Nicholas Augustinos Sells 1,812 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $514,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Augustinos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,812 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $373,525.68.

DXCM stock opened at $291.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.17. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $301.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.75, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.37.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

