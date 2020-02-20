NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Shares of NMIH opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NMI has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. Analysts expect that NMI will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 50,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $1,659,945.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,347.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Ozanne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,047,263 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NMI by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

