Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.74

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 245612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

NBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Noble Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Noble Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

