NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Reduced by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $314.70 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $315.41. The stock has a market cap of $192.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day moving average is $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.96.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $7,199,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

