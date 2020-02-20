NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $340.00 at Argus

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.96.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $314.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $315.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $7,199,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,601,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,082,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.