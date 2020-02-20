NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.96.

NVDA stock opened at $314.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.05. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $315.41. The company has a market cap of $192.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $7,199,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $572,319,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $84,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

