Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.03

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 42377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

OAS has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

The firm has a market cap of $677.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

