OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after purchasing an additional 407,275 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $45.20 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

