Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

In related news, Director David S. Shin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $28,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leroy Scott Frantz bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 423,000 shares of company stock worth $10,537,770 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.