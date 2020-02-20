PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PBF. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

NYSE:PBF opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,693,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,316,569 shares of company stock worth $98,302,896. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in PBF Energy by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 232,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 156,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

