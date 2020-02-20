Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Photronics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Voit & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth about $183,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $978.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.58. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richelle E. Burr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $35,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,036 over the last ninety days. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.