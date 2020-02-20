Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,555 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Howard Weil began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.81.

PXD opened at $141.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.