Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $141.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.81.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

