Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.44

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.44 and last traded at $86.88, with a volume of 43068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.46.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

