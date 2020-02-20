Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 273.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $233.47 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.60.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

