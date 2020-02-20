PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in PPL by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in PPL by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in PPL by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Cfra lifted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.