PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. PVH has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $7,361,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after buying an additional 158,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

