Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,505,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,800 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Qudian were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Qudian by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QD opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Qudian Inc – has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qudian Inc – will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research cut Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

