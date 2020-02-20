Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bernstein Bank lowered Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,895,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,065 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,931.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after purchasing an additional 873,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 15,409.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 879,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 873,555 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

