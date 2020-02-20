RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROLL. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $175.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

