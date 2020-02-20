Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wirecard (WDI)

Wirecard (ETR: WDI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €136.00 ($158.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €136.00 ($158.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €136.00 ($158.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:WDI opened at €136.05 ($158.20) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €128.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €129.57. Wirecard AG has a 52-week low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 52-week high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion and a PE ratio of 34.91.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

