ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Lowered by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,558,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 185,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.15% of ResMed worth $706,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $204,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,942,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,906 shares of company stock worth $6,222,263 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

