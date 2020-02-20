ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $176.62 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,263. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ResMed by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in ResMed by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.