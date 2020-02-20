Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $4,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,925,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,786,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PriceSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

