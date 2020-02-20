Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 0.57. Model N has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $106,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,134.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $39,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,724.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $531,105. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Model N by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

