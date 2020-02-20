Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.98

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.98 and last traded at $122.63, with a volume of 18244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.96.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 212.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,212 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

