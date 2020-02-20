Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to Outperform

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

NVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. G.Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

NVT opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

