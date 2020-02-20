Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RGLD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.10 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $105.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.40.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,907,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,024,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.