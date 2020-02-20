salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $220.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.34.

Shares of CRM opened at $192.87 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $193.92. The company has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a PE ratio of 205.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,716 shares of company stock valued at $83,973,360 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

