Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 192,906 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 102,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $294,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $2,989,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,820. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

