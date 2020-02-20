Seaport Global Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.07.

Shares of ECL opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $210.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

