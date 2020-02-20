Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $124.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seattle Genetics to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,416 shares of company stock worth $11,467,251. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 67,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 103,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,086,651,000 after buying an additional 378,511 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

