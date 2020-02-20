SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 980

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 980 ($12.89) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGRO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 879.50 ($11.57).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SGRO stock opened at GBX 920.60 ($12.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 926 ($12.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 901.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 839.65.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.