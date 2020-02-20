Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

SQNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of SQNS opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.54. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

