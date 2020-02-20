Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SCI stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

